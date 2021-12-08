In response to threats to corporate headquarters in Canton and a Goodwill store, Goodwill stores in much of Ohio closed early Dec. 7 and remained closed Dec. 8.
Goodwill Industries of Greater Cleveland and East Central Ohio Inc. received two emailed threats and one telephone threat the afternoon of Dec. 7. Stores closed at 4:30 p.m., Maureen Ater, vice president of marketing and development, told the Cleveland Jewish News Dec. 8.
Twenty-two Goodwill stores and five standalone donation centers in 10 counties across Ohio and West Virginia remain closed on Dec. 8. Also in response, 15 locations run by Goodwill Akron closed Dec. 8.
“Since then, Goodwill has been working closely with local law enforcement to identify the source of this threat,” a Dec. 8 news release stated.
The Ken Weber Community Campus at Goodwill, home to Goodwill’s corporate offices, remained open with heightened security from Goodwill Security officers and Canton City Police Department, according to the release. Goodwill staff who were scheduled to work at the stores or donation centers Dec. 8 will be compensated for their time missed.
“This is an extremely difficult decision that our organization has made, but one that we feel is in the best interest of our team members and the community,” Goodwill of Greater Cleveland President and CEO Anne Richards said in the release. “We appreciate the public’s understanding as we navigate this challenging situation.”
Ater said this is a busy time of year for people who wish to donate furniture, clothing and other items to Goodwill.
“We need those donations,” she said. “If they could just hold onto them another day or so, we would appreciate it while we can figure things out and find a way to open safely at all of our locations.”
Goodwill Industries of Greater Cleveland is a social enterprise that works with other nonprofit agencies as well as businesses to prepare people for a variety of stable career options and in turn, a more productive and sustainable way of life, according to the release. Revenue from its retail stores helps Goodwill provide people with skill-building programs and services needed to remove common barriers to good jobs, according to the release.
In 2020, Goodwill impacted the lives of more than 11,000 residents in the 10 counties it serves: Cuyahoga, Geauga, part of Lake, Stark, Tuscarawas, Carroll, Jefferson, and Harrison in Ohio, and Brooke and Hancock in West Virginia, the release said.
This is a developing story.