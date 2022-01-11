Goodwill Industries of Greater Cleveland and East Central Ohio opened a new Lyndhurst donation center Jan. 10 at 5400 Mayfield Road.
The center accepts donations of gently-used clothing, as well as common household items such as dishes, small appliances, home decor items, books, movies, games and toys.
All Goodwill Donation Centers are staffed by Goodwill employees and are the primary sources of goods sold in Goodwill retail stores.
Donations will be accepted from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sundays.