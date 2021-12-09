Goodwill stores in much of Northeast Ohio were set to reopen Dec. 9, following threats that were made by email and telephone Dec. 7 to its Canton headquarters and a Stark County store.
Goodwill stores in much of Ohio closed early Dec. 7 and remained closed Dec. 8.
Stores in Stark County will remain closed Dec. 9 and expected to reopen Dec. 10. Stark County stand-alone attended donation centers will also remain closed Dec. 9.
Stores in Akron were set for a slow reopening Dec. 9.
All 22 stores operated by Goodwill Industries of Cleveland and East Central Ohio Inc. and five donation centers, as well as 16 locations operated by its sister agency, Goodwill in Akron, were closed Dec. 8.
According to a Dec. 8 news release from Goodwill Cleveland, “After consulting with local law enforcement and the FBI, Goodwill feels confident reopening select stores and donation centers.”
Opening for regular operations will be stores in the following locations: North Olmsted, Brook Park, Middleburg Heights office and store, Strongsville, Garfield Heights, University Heights, Mayfield Heights, Eastlake, Painesville, Chardon, New Philadelphia, Carrollton, Wintersville and Weirton, West Va., Lee & Harvard in Cleveland and the warehouse at 1333 East 79th St. in Cleveland.
“The safety of our staff, customers and donors continues to be our top priority,” Goodwill Cleveland President and CEO Anne Richards said in the release. “This incident has been difficult; however, we are confident in the work being done by the FBI and local law enforcement to find resolution.”
The 16 Goodwill locations in Summit, Portage, Medina, Ashland and Richland counties were set to slowly reopen Dec. 9, according to Jennifer Bako, director of public and donor relations at The Goodwill Industries of Akron, Ohio, Inc.
“The first step in our plan includes team members returning to work without our locations being open to the public,” Bako wrote the Cleveland Jewish News in a Dec. 9 email. “We will monitor the situation and will update our website as well as social media channels when we reopen for shoppers and donors.”
This is a developing story.