Eric Gordon, CEO of the Cleveland Metropolitan School District, announced Sept. 12 that he will step down from the role at the end of the school year.
“I will forever be proud of the work we have done over the past 11 years at CMSD and am grateful for the role each of you has played in the district’s progress that I have every reason to believe will continue in the year ahead,” Gordon wrote in an email announcement.
Calling the decision to step down “not easy,” Gordon said that the “time and conditions are right” for Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb and the Cleveland Metropolitan School District Board of Education to be able to identify the next CEO to lead the district.
“I am sharing this news today (Sept. 12) to provide the Board of Education and Mayor Bibb with sufficient time to conduct a thorough, high-quality search for the next CEO,” Gordon wrote. “I have faith that the foundation we have built at CMSD is strong and will be instrumental in attracting the nation’s top candidates to lead our district forward.”
Gordon was hired in 2011.