Northeast Ohio native Andrew Gotlieb was recently named to the Pro Builder’s Top 40 Under 40 list for his accomplishments in home building.
Gotlieb, along with the rest of the 2021 class, were recognized for their accomplishments made during the last few years, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic. These builders achieved record sales volume through all-virtual home shopping experiences, doubling leads by creating and growing online sales teams, building a digital platform that targets buyer groups, and training staff on how to engage prospects during their buying process.
Gotlieb, 34, is the business development director at Keystate Homes & Development in Bedford Heights. He earned his bachelor’s degree in city and region planning/urban geology at The Ohio State University in Columbus, and his master’s degree in urban planning, design, development, and real estate finance at Cleveland State University.
He has also been recognized as having the best architectural design by the Building Industry Association of Central Ohio and the best green built custom home in the Cleveland market by the HBA of Greater Cleveland in 2020. Gotlieb also grew his family business into a regional leader in green building practices in Northeast Ohio, according to the magazine.
Gottlieb noted one of his “off-the-clock” activities is learning Hebrew.