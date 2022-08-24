The Gottlieb family will dedicate a new Torah scroll to B’nai Jeshurun Congregation Sept. 4 in memory of their parents, Saul and Bernice Gottlieb.
Long time members and now with three generations at the Pepper Pike synagogue, Saul and Bernice Gottlieb will be honored by their three sons, Jerry, Jeff and Alan Gottlieb.
“We felt this was a great way to honor our parents memory to have a Torah written in their memory and donated to the synagogue,” Jerry Gottlieb, a resident of Orange, told the Cleveland Jewish News Aug. 23, adding that it was Alan Gottlieb’s idea.
Saul Gottlieb died in 2016, and following the death of their mother, Bernice, in 2019, they decided to have the Torah written.
“My father was a Holocaust survivor,” Alan Gottlieb, a resident of Pepper Pike, told the CJN Aug. 23. “He spent three years in the consecration camp. Our parents were married at the temple when it was still the Temple on the Heights.”
He said synagogue life was very important to them as they were active members, attending morning minyan and Saul Gottlieb served on the board, becoming a lifetime trustee.
Following in their father’s footsteps with active involvement, Alan Gottlieb is a past president, and Jeff Gootlieb and Jerry Gottlieb have served on the board at B’nai Jeshurun.
“Our parents were active in many other organizations in the city, besides B’nai Jeshurun,” Jeff Gottlieb, a resident of Pepper Pike, told the CJN Aug. 23.
They were active with Jewish National Fund, the Jewish Federation of Cleveland, Israel Bonds and big supporters of the state of Israel, he said.
With the celebration open to the public and given how well-known their parents were in the community, Jerry Gottlieb said he expects not just synagogue members, but other members of the community to attend the celebration.
“The Torah itself is sort of our connecting point with tradition and the words of God and the ethical guide to how to live,” Senior Rabbi Hal Rudin-Luria of B’nai Jeshurun told the CJN Aug. 23. “If I think about Saul and Bernice, of blessed memory, they lived by the highest level of ethics and values.”
The celebration will begin at 10 a.m. as the Gottlieb family shares the honor of completing the Torah by writing the final 25 letters. Then they will have a celebratory parade around the synagogue’s grounds and nearby streets, concluding with the family parading the Torah down Moskowitz Sanctuary and placing it in the ark.
Several years ago, Saul and Bernice Gottlieb dedicated the Torah crown to the congregation, which will soon be placed on the Torah written in their memory, Rabbi Rudin-Luria said.
The Torah cover was made by a leading Jewish fabric artist, Jeanette Kuvin Oren, who also made the new arc curtain and matching Torah reading table cover for the synagogue.
“Really, this gift to our synagogue is the fulfillment of the 613th commandment and allows us the opportunity to have a beautiful, handwritten new scroll with a beautiful Torah cover,” said Rudin-Luria, explaining that the final commandment in the Torah commands Jews to write their own Torah scrolls.