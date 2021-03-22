As Ohio surpasses 1 million total COVID-19 cases, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine authorized clinics to fill appointments with those 16 and older if providers are not able to fill all the appointment slots.
The announcement comes as some providers reported having a hard time filling appointments.
“What we don’t want are any of these slots not filled, we don’t want these vaccines sitting there,” DeWine said.
Appointments are set to open to Ohioans 16 and older starting March 29. DeWine explained this announcement is an exception, not a change in policy as the designated eligibility dates did not change.
Ohio currently has 1,300 providers signed up to provide the vaccine.
As Michigan and West Virginia experience significant increase in cases, DeWine expressed concern for Ohio even as the state is seeing a plateau in case numbers.
We are starting to see a plateau in cases. Cases were dropping for a while and have leveled out -- but we'll have to keep watching this. Some neighboring states are starting to see increases in their cases again. pic.twitter.com/70aVLTD5Fq— Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) March 22, 2021
“Every day we are getting closer to victory but haven’t reached the finish line yet,” Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff said. “States around us like Michigan and West Virginia have seen some upturns. While thankfully we’re getting more and more vaccines into arms every day, we’re also seeing more activity from the variants.”
As of March 22, 173 variants of the COVID-19 virus have been discovered. Two weeks ago, the total variant count was at 32 cases.
“This is not the time to throw caution to the wind,” Vanderhoff said. “We are in the final stretch of the marathon but we need to keep up our masking and our distancing.”
Ohio has had 1,001,194 total cases of COVID-19, the Ohio Department of Health reported March 22.
“When this started, I didn’t have any idea that we’d be at this a year later and that we would have had a million Ohioans infected,” DeWine said. “I had no idea that was coming.”
The number of reported cases increased by 1,444 from March 21, which is below the 21-day average of 1,539.
The Ohio Department of Health will issue an updated order related to assisted living facilities and nursing homes.
Changes to the order include:
- Visitation will be permitted whenever safety protocols can be met. Previously, visitation was permitted, not required.
- Vaccinated residents may have physical touch with their visitor while wearing a mask. Previously, touch was discouraged.
- Visits may occur in a resident’s private room, as opposed a separate visitation area as previously required.
- 30 minutes should serve as the minimum amount of time for a visit. Previously, 30 minutes was the maximum time to visit.
General visitation requirements will remain the same including scheduling appointments in advance, screenings at the door and mask wearing.
The updated order will also require facilities to test vaccinated staff once per week and unvaccinated staff twice per week.
The ODH has changed how it releases COVID-19 deaths in the state after conducting a review of the process. Deaths will be verified by coded death certificate information received from the National Center for Health Statistics, which can take some time to receive, according to a note on the ODH website. Death information is not available daily and will be updated twice a week moving forward.
Ohio residents account for a total of 18,340 COVID-19 deaths, the ODH reported March 19; the median age of those who has died is 80.
The individuals who have tested positive range in age of less than a year to 111 years old; the median age is 42.
The total number of tests conducted in Ohio is 10,724,326. The daily percent positivity of confirmed laboratory tests is 3.6%, with a seven-day moving average of 3%, according to data from March 20.
The ODH reports 52,207 cumulative hospitalizations, and 7,339 individuals have been admitted to the ICU due to the coronavirus. The median age of those hospitalized is 67.
There are currently 854 patients hospitalized with the coronavirus – 224 are in the ICU, and 165 are on ventilators.
The ODH reports 952,389 individuals are presumed recovered – defined as cases with a symptom onset over 21 days prior who are not deceased.
Cuyahoga County accounts for 99,848 of the cases, 6,052 hospitalizations and 1,968 deaths.
A total of 2,822,236 Ohioans (24.14% of the state's population) have received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, and 1,609,854 Ohioans (13.77%) completed both doses as of March 22.
This is a developing story.
If you have questions regarding COVID-19, call 833-4ASKODH (833-427-5634) or visit coronavirus.ohio.gov.