Gov. Mike DeWine declared Feb. 27 a “Day of Prayer” for Ukraine across Ohio and also ordered the state to stop the sale and purchase of Russian vodka.
“We condemn this violence and threats to innocent civilians,” DeWine and Lt. Gov Jon Husted wrote in their decree about Russian’s unprovoked invasion into Ukraine this week.
DeWine told the department of commerce to stop purchasing and selling Russian Standard vodka, the only overseas Russian vodka distillery sold in the state.
About 6,400 bottles of vodka made by Russian Standard are for sale in Ohio’s 487 liquor agencies across the state, according to the governor’s office and the Ohio Division of Liquor Control. Retailers were informed that they must pull all of those bottles from their shelves.
The Ukraine flag will be flown at the Ohio Statehouse in Columbus and the governor’s residence in Bexley to further show support for those under attack in Ukraine and for Ohio’s Ukrainian population.