Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine on Feb. 2.
The governor, 74, was joined by First Lady Fran DeWine, 73, who both became eligible this week to receive the vaccine along with all Ohioans over 70 as part of Phase 1B.
The pair received the Pfizer vaccine from their physician, Dr. Kevin Sharrett, and will require a second dose in 21 days.
This morning, Governor DeWine and First Lady @FranDeWine received their first dose of the #COVID19 vaccine. They both qualified to receive the vaccine this week as part of @OHdeptofhealth's phased vaccination plan ➡ https://t.co/1wP3wDi8rR pic.twitter.com/jB9Gpt58XZ— Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) February 2, 2021
Protection from the virus starts about 12 days after the first dose, Sharrett said, and goes up to about 60 to 70 percent. One week after receiving the second dose, protection increases to 95 percent.
Ohioans ages 70 and older became eligible for the vaccine Feb. 1 along with employees of K-12 schools that wish to remain or return to in-person or hybrid learning.
Ohioans ages 65 and older will become eligible on Feb. 8.