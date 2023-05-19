Gov. DeWine honored with U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum award

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine was honored with the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum’s National Leadership Award at it’s annual Cleveland luncheon May 17 at Landerhaven in Mayfield Heights.
The “What You Do Matters” luncheon brought together 345 people, including 42 Holocaust survivors, as honorary chair J. David Heller and event vice-chair Albert Ratner presented the governor with the award in recognition of his ongoing fight against antisemitism and his contributions to advancing Holocaust education to the community.
“We’re all products of our upbringing, what we learn in our life,” DeWine said as he spoke of the stories of the Holocaust he grew up hearing from his father, Dick DeWine, who served in World War II and arrived at Dachau concentration camp just days after it was liberated. He shared a picture his dad took of a liberated prisoner he had met wandering a road.
During his time as senator from 1995 to 2007, DeWine sponsored the Nazi War Crimes Disclosure Act which declassified over 8 million documents. As governor, he hosts the annual Governor’s Holocaust Commemoration in Ohio and signed an executive order focused on defining and combating antisemitism.
Speaking to the media after the event, DeWine said, “I think all of us have an obligation to speak out about antisemitism and an obligation to speak out about hatred.”
Several others shared remarks throughout the program, including Rebecca Heller as honorary chair, Sally Arnold, major gifts officer for the museum’s Midwest regional office, and Danielle Wild, event vice-chair.
As the program focused on Holocaust education, 25 educators and students from the Cleveland Heights-University Heights School district and Gilmour Academy in Gates Mills were in attendance. Mark Sack, who teaches Heights High’s “Lessons of the Holocaust” course that has been taught for 50 years, shared remarks about the importance of Holocaust education and sharing stories of survivors, like Roman Frayman and Betty Rosskamm, both who died this year.
“Every year we have fewer survivors to bear witness, so ultimately it is our responsibility to carry their message forward and teach our youth to recognize the dangers of unchecked hatred and the consequences of indifference and inaction,” Sack said.
The keynote address featured a conversation with Yair Rosenberg, staff writer at The Atlantic, led by Lisa Leff, director of the Jack, Joseph and Morton Mandel Center for Advanced Holocaust Studies at the Museum, as he spoke about his family’s history of the Holocaust, adding context to statistics on Holocaust knowledge, and how antisemitism stands out from other forms of hatred and bigotry.
Rosenberg said Holocaust education has been successful in teaching facts, but to truly understand the Holocaust and why it happened there needs to be more education on the history of antisemitism and the conspiracy theories surrounding it.
Holocaust survivor Rina Frankel spoke to the Cleveland Jewish News following the program to share her story of escaping Poland to go to Ukraine when she was only 5 years old. When the Russians came, her family was sent to Serbia where they faced difficult conditions, constant fear, harassment and verbal abuse, and were forced to work.
A year after the war, they were repatriated back to Poland before making it to Israel in 1949 when Frankel was 14. There she met her husband, Samuel, and followed him to the United States when she was 19.
The Frankels were invited to Washington, D.C., with other survivors as discussions on building the museum were taking place, and she said they have been back many times since.
“It’s amazing what they’ve managed to do in 30 years,” she said. “They’ve acquired so many documents from all over the world that it gives us survivors a sense of continuity because the museum will be the depository of our memories.”