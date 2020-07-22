Masks will be required when out in public in all Ohio counties, effective at 6 p.m. July 23, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced July 22.
The order comes after Ohio saw one of its highest daily COVID-19 cases with 1,527 cases reported. Ohio has experienced a 15-day streak of reported daily cases of at least 1,000 cases.
“There’s an abundance of proof on how important masks are,” DeWine said. “It is essential that we wear masks statewide to contain this virus."
Individuals will be required to wear facial coverings when in an indoor location that is not a residence or are outdoors and unable to be six feet from people who are not members of their household. Masks will also be required when waiting for or using public transportation.
The mask order is for those 10 years and older. Masks are not to be worn by infants under 2 years old.
Exceptions to the order include those who have medical condition or disability; those who are trying to communicate with someone who has a disability; those who are actively exercising or playing sports; those who are officiate at religions services or anyone speaking at a religious service; those who are actively involved in public safety; or those who are actively eating or drinking.
Before today’s order, only residents of counties that were deemed red or purple on the Ohio Public Health advisory System were required to wear masks.
DeWine said there is more known about the virus today than there was at the beginning of the pandemic, including the evidence that masks work in slowing the spread of the virus. There was “pretty good evidence” of the slowing of spread of the virus in red counties, leading to the decision to make it masks mandatory statewide.
“We have to get this virus under control, wearing a mask will make a difference in what our fall looks like,” he said. “What we do between now and the next several weeks will determine what our fall will be like.”
After multiple outbreaks have been linked to house parties, family gatherings, sleepovers and weddings, DeWine urged Ohioans to limit large social gatherings and to wear a mask and practice social distancing while with others.
Outbreaks in Ohio were linked to travel outside the state, leading DeWine to announce a travel advisory for all individuals coming into Ohio from states reporting positive testing rates of 15% or higher for COVID-19.
Currently the advisory applies to nine states including Alabama, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Mississippi, Nevada, South Caroline and Texas. Puerto Rico is also included in the advisory.
It is recommended that those individuals self-quarantine for 14 days.
If traveling to any of those areas, it is recommended that a person should self-quarantine at home or in a hotel. This applies to those who live in Ohio and those traveling to Ohio from those states.
After seeing outbreaks from county fairs, DeWine told directors of fairs across the state need to follow the safety guidelines that were put in place.
If guidelines cannot be followed like social distancing because there are too many people, fairs need to close their gates.
“One of the reasons we provided money for each county fair – extra money that they did not have in the past – was to help them be able to provide for the safety,” DeWine said. “Again, we do not want to be in a position … to close fairs. But, folks running the fairs … are going to have to own their own fair.”
Lt. Gov. Jon Husted announced DeWine signed onto a letter to congressional leadership with 20 other governors calling for reasonable limited liability protections for businesses, schools, healthcare workers and governments as they reopen.
He said the letter calls for protections to shield employers from legal risks associated with the spread of the virus, so long as they are following the appropriate standards of care to protect their employees, customers and students.
Ohio has 78,742 total cases of COVID-19 and 3,235 total deaths, the Ohio Department of Health reported July 22.
The number of reported cases increased by 1,527 from July 21.
The total number of individuals who have been tested in Ohio is 1,217,262. The daily percent positive is 5.9%, with a seven-day moving average of 6.3%, according to data from July 20.
The individuals who have tested positive range in age from less than 1 year old to 109 years old, with a median age of 43.
The ODH reported 23 new deaths on July 22. The median age of those who have died is 80.
The ODH reports 9,864 individuals have been hospitalized, and 2,386 have been admitted to the ICU due to the coronavirus. The median age of those hospitalized is 63.
The ODH reports 54,426 individuals are presumed recovered – defined as cases with a symptom onset over 21 days prior who are not deceased.
Cuyahoga County accounts for 11,015 of the cases, 1,978 hospitalizations and 432 deaths.
If you have questions regarding COVID-19, call 833-4ASKODH (833-427-5634) or visit coronavirus.ohio.gov.