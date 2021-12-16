Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine and his wife, Fran, were exposed to a person who tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday and have postponed public events, according to a Dec. 16 news release.
The DeWines tested negative for COVID-19 on Dec. 16 and have not experienced any symptoms.
Ohio has had 1,819,342 total cases of COVID-19, an increase of 11,803 cases from Dec. 15 according to the state's coronavirus dashboard updated Dec. 16.
As a result of a laboratory reporting delay, today's case count includes about 1,347 cases from testing dating back to April 6.
The state's 21-day average is 7,581.
Ohio has an average of 783.2 cases per 100,000 residents over two weeks, the ODH reported Dec. 16.
The ODH has changed how it releases COVID-19 deaths in the state after conducting a review of the process. Deaths will be verified by coded death certificate information received from the National Center for Health Statistics, which can take some time to receive, according to a note on the ODH website. Death information is not available daily and is updated twice a week.
Ohio residents account for a total of 27,594 COVID-19 deaths, the ODH reported Dec. 14; the median age of those who have died is 78.
The individuals who have tested positive range in age of less than a year to 111 years old; the median age is 39.
As of Dec. 16, the total number of tests conducted in Ohio is 18,734,633. The daily percent positivity of confirmed laboratory tests is 15.8%, with a seven-day moving average of 15.8%, according to Dec. 14 data reported by performing labs via ODH's electronic laboratory reporting system.
The ODH reports 91,409 cumulative hospitalizations, and 11,289 individuals have been admitted to the ICU due to the coronavirus. The median age of those hospitalized is 65.
There are currently 4,723 people hospitalized who have COVID-19 as of Dec. 16 – 1,164 are in the ICU, 730 are on ventilators.
The ODH reports 1,648,884 individuals are presumed recovered – defined as cases with a symptom onset over 21 days prior who are not deceased.
Cuyahoga County accounts for 184,161 of the cases, 10,056 hospitalizations and 2,705 deaths.
A total of 6,891,125 Ohioans (58.95% of the state's population) have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, and 6,351,948 Ohioans (54.34%) completed the vaccination process as of Dec. 16. A total of 2,239,153 have received additional doses.
Of Ohioans 18 and older, 69.32% (6,316,069) have started the vaccination process, and 64.5% (5,876,197) have completed it. A total of 2,235,068 have received additional doses.
Of Ohioans 12 and older, 67.19% (6,719,818) have started the vaccination process, and 62.43% (6,243,675) have completed it. A total of 2,238,941 have received additional doses.
Of Ohioans 5 and older, 62.66% (6,891,104) have started the vaccination process, and 57.75% (6,351,942) have completed it. A total of 2,239,153 have received additional doses.
If you have questions regarding COVID-19, call 833-4ASKODH (833-427-5634) or visit coronavirus.ohio.gov.