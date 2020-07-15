Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said immediate action is needed in the state to slow the spread of the coronavirus, warning Ohioans that the increased cases in Florida, Texas, Arizona and California could be Ohio’s future.
He said in a live address to the state from the governor’s office July 15 that he will take whatever actions are necessary to protect Ohioans, though he did not issue any mandates.
The state has seen a surge of cases reaching well over 1,000 new cases a day for the past week. He said it took 20 days for Ohio to reach 1,500 cases. Last week saw that many cases in a day.
“More Ohioans are getting sick than at any previous point in this pandemic. We are sliding down a very dangerous path, with our once flattened-curve starting to sharpen and spike,” he said “This is a worrisome, disturbing reversal of our progress – a jarring reminder of just how quickly our fate can change.”
DeWine refuted criticism that more testing would lead to more positive cases, noting that testing has increased by 87% yet positive cases have increased by nearly 200%.
He drew comparisons to Florida and Arizona, two states that have recently had dramatic increases in cases with Florida having 15,000 in one day. A month ago, Florida and Arizona sat where Ohio does currently. If Ohioans do not take actions like wearing a mask or practicing social distancing, DeWine said numbers could rise drastically.
“A matter of weeks can change our trajectory,” he said. “Weeks can alter our future. Weeks can change our lives. Weeks can be the difference between who lives and who dies in Ohio. We must act and we must act now.”
While Ohioans were able to flatten the curve previously, DeWine noted the curve is no longer flat. Ohio is nearing the April and May peak of 1,100 hospital patients, with Cincinnati and Dayton regions seeing more patients in hospitals than any other time during the pandemic. The Cleveland region is nearing a similar point.
He reminded Ohioans about the effectiveness of facial covering to protect themselves and renewed the call for social distancing and limiting public gathering.
For kids to return to schools, for businesses to stay open, for sports to start back up, wear a mask, he said.
“I am asking you, wherever you live, to wear a mask when in public,” he said. “Some may question the wisdom of masks, but as we said when I was a prosecutor, ‘The jury is back. The verdict is in.’ There is broad consensus in medical, health and business communities that masks are critical.”