Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced he is revising the stay-at-home order to an urgent health advisory and renaming it “Ohioans Protecting Ohioans,” moving the state’s response to the coronavirus into the next phase.
The announcement follows a drop in the R0, known as R-naught, which measures the transmission rate. The transmission rate has decreased from one person infecting two people to one person infecting one person.
Although called an advisory, it is still considered an order, said DeWine. It incorporates 6 feet of social distancing, limiting mass gatherings to 10 people and frequent hand washing but changes these former orders to “strong recommendations.”
The order comes after DeWine changed the original stay-at-home order to “Stay Safe Ohio” on May 1. The revisions announced today shift the state’s role from mandating orders to advising what should be done and puts more emphasis on citizens taking “personal responsibility.”
Business orders about social distancing and sanitation are still in place and can be met with penalties if they are not followed.
The order also lifts the travel advisory that was put in place. Residents will now be able to freely travel within and outside the state. Travelers will also not be requested to quarantine for two weeks once they return home.
The new order, meant to reflect the orders and reopenings made since the original stay-at-home order, has not been signed yet.
“The coronavirus is not gone. It’s still here and it is deadly,” he said. “This new phase that we’re in is learning to live with the virus. It’s with us. It will be with us for a while. All we can do is contain it and prevent it from killing our fellow citizens.”
Guidelines say the most vulnerable people should avoid places where they might come in contact with multiple people.
DeWine stressed that people should continue to practice social distancing, hand washing and wearing masks. Those who are healthy are encouraged to wear masks when in public and to stay home when possible.
“What we do individually will be what saves Ohioans collectively,” he said.
Coronavirus is the leading cause for deaths in Ohio, DeWine said. Cases have been detected in all 88 counties. Nearly half of the cases involve people ages 30 to 59.
A resident at a state-run nursing home for military veterans in Sandusky has died from the virus, DeWine said.
All residents and staff members at that facility and at the veterans home in Georgetown are being tested.
At the Sandusky location, 28 residents and 5 staff members have tested positive for the virus. There has not been a positive result from the Georgetown location.
It was announced that another officer with the Department of Rehabilitation and Correction died from the virus.
DeWine signed an order to lower flags at half-mast to honor Annie Glenn, the widow of astronaut and former U.S. Senator John Glenn, who died May 19 due to complications from the coronavirus.
“Annie Glenn was certainly the most beloved Ohioan,” DeWine said. “She represented all that is good in Ohio. She representing all that is good in this country.”
DeWine went on to say both Annie and John Glenn were great people.
“We were lucky to call both of them our fellow Ohioans,” he said.
State Health Director Dr. Amy Acton was ill and missed the press conference.
Ohio has 28,952 total cases of COVID-19 and 1,720 deaths, the ODH reported May 19.
The total number of individuals who have been tested in Ohio is 270,041.
The ODH reports 4,921 individuals have been hospitalized, and 1,305 have been admitted to the ICU due to the coronavirus.
The individuals who have tested positive range in age from less than 1 year old to 108 years old, with a median age of 50.
Cuyahoga County accounts for 3,463 of the cases, 900 hospitalizations and 183 deaths.
If you have questions regarding COVID-19, call 833-4ASKODH (833-427-5634) or visit coronavirus.ohio.gov.