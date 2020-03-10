Saying, “We are at a critical time,” Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine discouraged the gatherings of large groups of people – at colleges, universities and sporting events at a March 10 press conference at the Statehouse.
DeWine said he has met with physicians and health care professionals across the state.
“They’ve told me that in order to slow the spread of coronavirus, we need to make the tough decisions now,” DeWine said. “And the decisions we make now will make a huge impact. I’m talking particularly now about the gathering of a large number of people together.”
He said doing so will limit the spread of the virus and “frankly to get through this in a faster period of time.”
He also recommended social distancing and for individuals to take personal responsibility to stay away from crowded spaces and to evaluate the risk they take in every action.
“This is certainly not going to be easy,” he said. “If anyone in your household is sick, you should act as if you were sick, again avoid other people.”
He said he has been told that this virus is twice as easy to catch as the flu, which he called “very contagious.”
DeWine shared the advice he received from the physicians and said he spoke with the presidents of public and private colleges and universities.
He recommended that students returning to Ohio campuses from foreign countries or from cruise ships be screened by campus clinics, that international travel be eliminated, that remote learning be used – which the Ohio State University implemented ahead of DeWine’s press conference.
“Again this is the guidance from the experts,” he said. “The goal is to avoid the gathering of large numbers of people.”
Regarding sports, DeWine said he spoke with Jerry Snodgrass, executive director of the Ohio High School Athletic Association and from representatives of professional sports team.
“Again the great concern is indoor events where there are spectators,” he said. “And so the recommendation is for indoor events, where there are spectators, that there be no spectators and that the event can continue on with the athletes and for the people for that competition to take place.”
Outdoor sporting events can continue.
At high school events, DeWine said parents may attend.
He discouraged parades and close gatherings outdoors, such as in alleys during opening day games.
“That is a recipe for disaster,” he said.
DeWine advised worshipers of all faiths to curtail shaking hands.
“I think this is an opportunity for … our faith-based communities to do what they do best, and that is to help people. We will see people who are going to be in the future who are confined to their home, who aren’t going to be able to leave their home. And leaving food at their doorstep and helping them in ways such as that is something that is going to become more and more, very important.”
He advised nursing homes to screen visitors.
He said the state has stopped allowing visitors to state prisons and to department of youth services facilities and that contractors at prisons will be screened.
“We understand that is difficult for famiiies,” he said. “We again hope this is temporary.”
In terms of schools, “The recommendation today is not to close K through 12,” he said. “But I think people should be thinking – parents, principals, superintendents, teachers – about what would happen if these schools had to be closed. We are not there at this point. We don’t know whether we will be there. But parents need to prepare for the possibility, as well as teachers.”
Dr. Amy Acton, director of health for the Ohio Department of Health, said there were still three confirmed cases in Ohio, 15 persons under investigation and 14 people tested negative.
“We’re going to see these cases go up,” she said. “We should expect to see more and we should expect to see what we really suspect is that we do have community spread.”
She recommended that the state’s residents use the hotline at 1-833-4-ASK-OHD, which received 1,351 phone calls on March 9, and that people turn to the website at coronavirus.ohio.gov, which had received more than 65,000 unique website visits at the time of the press conference.
In addition, she said the state has the ability to test 300 to 400 people at its public laboratory with a turnaround time of a day. Private labs have longer turnaround time, she said.
Acton showed two bell curves, one dramatically larger than the other. She said the object of the measures is to stem the spread and decrease the size of the bell curve.
“This is classic epidemiology,” Acton said. “I keep saying it’s predictably unpredictable. We’re actually progressing along a continuum."
Acton was clear that the virus will spread.
“There is no scenario where there isn’t a curve,” she said. “It’s how many people can we prevent from being ill.”