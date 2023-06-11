Stock art paint
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine, Lt. Gov. Jon Husted and Ohio Department of Development Director Lydia Mihalik announced more than $23 million in support of Ohio arts organizations May 12.

Awarded as part of the first round of the Ohio Arts Economic Relief Grant Program, 139 organizations in 35 counties across the state will receive grants.

“Ohio’s arts communities are an integral part of why Ohio stands out as a great place to live and a great place to visit,” DeWine said in a news release. “These grants will help ensure that communities continue to have access to the programming and learning experiences Ohioans love.”

Grant funds will go toward employee compensation and recruitment, rehiring, training expenses, rent or mortgage payments, and operating costs.

In Cuyahoga County, the following 30 organizations are receiving grants:

BlueWater Chamber Orchestra

BorderLight Festival

Cassidy Theatre

Chagrin Arts

CityMusic Cleveland

Cleveland Botanical Garden

Cleveland Chamber Choir

Cleveland Choral Arts Association

Cleveland Modern Dance Association

Cleveland Philharmonic Orchestra

Cleveland Pops Orchestra

Cleveland Public Theatre

Dobama Theatre Inc

Fred and Laura Ruth Bidwell Foundation

FRONT Exhibition

Great Lakes Theater Festival, Inc.

Karamu House

Kulture Kids

Local 4 Music Fund

Maelstrom Collaborative Arts

Modern Warrior LIVE

Near West Theatre Inc.

Northeast Ohio Musical Heritage Association

Suburban Symphony Orchestra

The Brecksville Theatre

The Cleveland Women’s Orchestra

The Musical Theater Project

The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame & Museum, Inc.

West Shore Chorale

In Summit County, the following seven organizations are receiving grants:

Apollo’s Fire: The Cleveland Baroque Orchestra

Bluecoats Drum & Bugle Corps, Inc.

Center for Applied Theater and Active Culture

Community Hall Foundation Inc

The Hudson Players Guild, Inc.

Western Reserve Historical Society

Youth Excellence Performing Arts Workshop

