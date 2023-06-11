Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine, Lt. Gov. Jon Husted and Ohio Department of Development Director Lydia Mihalik announced more than $23 million in support of Ohio arts organizations May 12.
Awarded as part of the first round of the Ohio Arts Economic Relief Grant Program, 139 organizations in 35 counties across the state will receive grants.
“Ohio’s arts communities are an integral part of why Ohio stands out as a great place to live and a great place to visit,” DeWine said in a news release. “These grants will help ensure that communities continue to have access to the programming and learning experiences Ohioans love.”
Grant funds will go toward employee compensation and recruitment, rehiring, training expenses, rent or mortgage payments, and operating costs.
In Cuyahoga County, the following 30 organizations are receiving grants:
BlueWater Chamber Orchestra
BorderLight Festival
Cassidy Theatre
Chagrin Arts
CityMusic Cleveland
Cleveland Botanical Garden
Cleveland Chamber Choir
Cleveland Choral Arts Association
Cleveland Modern Dance Association
Cleveland Philharmonic Orchestra
Cleveland Pops Orchestra
Cleveland Public Theatre
Dobama Theatre Inc
Fred and Laura Ruth Bidwell Foundation
FRONT Exhibition
Great Lakes Theater Festival, Inc.
Karamu House
Kulture Kids
Local 4 Music Fund
Maelstrom Collaborative Arts
Modern Warrior LIVE
Near West Theatre Inc.
Northeast Ohio Musical Heritage Association
Suburban Symphony Orchestra
The Brecksville Theatre
The Cleveland Women’s Orchestra
The Musical Theater Project
The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame & Museum, Inc.
West Shore Chorale
In Summit County, the following seven organizations are receiving grants:
Apollo’s Fire: The Cleveland Baroque Orchestra
Bluecoats Drum & Bugle Corps, Inc.
Center for Applied Theater and Active Culture
Community Hall Foundation Inc
The Hudson Players Guild, Inc.
Western Reserve Historical Society
Youth Excellence Performing Arts Workshop