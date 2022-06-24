Anita Gray, the retired Cleveland regional director of the Anti-Defamation League in Cleveland, was honored June 16 with NA’AMAT’s 2022 Golda Meir Award for her lifelong work with the Jewish community locally, nationally and internationally. About 100 guests conferenced in for the virtual ceremony that was held via Zoom.
Throughout her career and volunteer work, Gray served as congressional liaison to former U.S. Rep. Marcia L. Fudge, was Cleveland director of the American Israel Public Affairs Committee and founder of the now-defunct Ishmael & Isaac organization. She currently serves on the board of the Jewish Federation of Cleveland and has formerly served on the boards of the Cleveland Jewish Publication Company, Bellefaire JCB, The Temple-Tifereth Israel, Park Synagogue and the Joseph & Florence Mandel Jewish Day School.
Marci Curtis, executive director of NA’AMAT Cleveland Council, welcomed attendees.
“We are pleased to honor Anita Gray, who has been a force in the Jewish community locally, nationally and internationally,” Curtis said.
Rabbi Joshua Caruso of Anshe Chesed Fairmount Temple in Beachwood, which is Gray’s temple, began the program with a blessing.
“Anita is one of my heroes,” Caruso said. “Her buoyant spirit has blessed so many here in Cleveland, as well as nationally and internationally.”
Caruso described Gray as someone who is filled with a boundless well of compassion.
“She brings a wealth of personal and professional experience to every encounter, and she does so with her signature empathy and love,” Caruso said.
Susan Seely, national executive director of NA’AMAT USA, said she was honored to be part of any celebration recognizing Gray’s achievements.
“Anita’s work and values are well aligned with those of NA’AMAT and her commitment to Zionism and human rights for all is apparent from her life of service to the Jewish community nationally and internationally,” Seely said.
Gray’s friends John Hairston Jr. and Sid Good shared the qualities that made her deserving of the award.
“I love her,” Hairston said. “She checks on me every week and sometimes she gives me orders like a Jewish mother is supposed to.”
Good said Gray’s qualities and capabilities were the reasons why he could not think of anyone more deserving of the award.
“You are the quintessential Jew,” Good said.
Gray’s daughters, Lottie Gray and Rachel Stolley Gray, shared heartfelt comments about their mother’s recognition.
“I think the Golda Meir Award really embodies her spirit and a lot of work that she’s accomplished over the years,” Lottie Gray said.
She added that their mother has always been a great role model for a strong and independent woman who is not afraid to have a voice and speak up – even if it’s not the most popular opinion.
“Our mom is the greatest example of how to be a wonderful person, great human being, strong woman and fabulous Jew, and how to contribute positively to society in all of those ways,” Rachel Stolley Gray said.
Chuck Whitehill, another friend of Gray’s, added his sentiments to the program.
“It’s unbelievable what you’ve done in this community, the value that you’ve added over the years,” Whitehill said.
Steve Hoffman, chairman of the board of the Jack, Joseph and Morton Mandel Foundation, reflected on the qualities of the award’s namesake, Golda Meir, and how those align with Gray’s attributes.
“(Meir) was a fighter for the Jewish people,” Hoffman said. “The woman you honor tonight, Anita Gray, is also a fighter for the Jewish people.”
In her acceptance speech, Gray said she was humbled by the words of her friends, family and peers who honored her throughout the program.
“Thank you, NA’AMAT, for bestowing on me the Golda Meir award,” Gray said.
She went on to reminisce about once being in the same room as Meir for a dinner event.
“So, to think I have just been given an award in her name humbles me greatly,” she said.
Gray praised NA’AMAT for its work in aiding women and children in Israel who are low income, survivors of domestic abuse or who have other issues.
“The daycare centers, the scholarships for women, training for at-risk teens, fills a void in so many ways that may not be otherwise filled,” Gray said. “What better work is there?”
Gray emphasized the unity among Jews, saying that there is a kinship they feel for one another as descendants of common Jewish ancestors.
“Yes, we may fight and bicker amongst ourselves. Two Jews, ten opinions,” Gray joked. “But we are one people with one destiny who continue to experience modern-day miracles.”
Gray expressed that we need to be more than we thought we could be, not only for the Jewish people but for the world.
“Thank you for coming tonight, thank you for Zooming in tonight and thank you very much, NA’AMAT, for bestowing on me this great Golda Meir honor,” Gray said.
Gray was presented the award by Melanie Kutnick, NA’AMAT Cleveland Council board president.
“You are a person that truly embodies the mission of NA’AMAT and tikkun olam,” Kutnick said.