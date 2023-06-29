Great Clips, a hair salon chain, is preparing to open a location at Pavilion Shopping Center at 24331 Chagrin Blvd. in Beachwood.
A representative for Apex Pinnacle Services, a outdoor sign contractor, is scheduled to be present at a July 3 meeting of the city’s architectural board of review. Great Clips’ website, greatclips.com, also has the location marked as “coming soon.”
Great Clips has over 4,100 locations across the United States and Canada, and is headquartered in Bloomington, Minn., a suburb of Minneapolis.
It’s nearest locations to Beachwood are on Mayfield Road South Euclid and SOM Center Road Mayfield Heights. Locations on Warrensville Road in South Euclid and Richmond Road in Warrensville Heights have closed.