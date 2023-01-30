Regal Great Northern Mall Stadium 10 & RPX in North Olmsted is the latest Regal movie theater to close in a string of closures across Northeast Ohio.
Its last day was Jan. 27 after less than 10 years of operations at the mall.
The move comes as Cineworld, Regal’s parent company, approaches its sixth month of filing bankruptcy, with the company filing a statement with the court on Jan. 23 announcing its intention to focus on finding a buyer for its assets. The announcement indicated it had already reached out to over 30 potential buyers, including many of its competitors.
Regal Montrose Movies Stadium 10 in Copley Township was also listed in a legal filing of 39 Regal theaters slated to close as part of the bankruptcy filing, first reported by Business Insider on Jan. 19. The theater still remains open, with no indication of its closing date.
The two theaters join Regal’s Middleburg Heights location, which closed in September 2022 shortly after Cineworld declared bankruptcy.
In addition to the Regal closures, two non-Regal theaters, AMC Classic Solon 16 in Solon and Chagrin Cinemas in Bainbridge Township, also recently closed. AMC Classic Solon had its last day of operations on Jan. 16 and Chagrin Cinema’s on Jan. 21.
Regal still has Northeast Ohio locations, including Real Independence in Akron; Regal Cobblestone Square in Sheffield Township; Regal Willoughby Commons in Willoughby; Regal Interstate Park in Green; Regal Hudson in Hudson and Regal Crocker Park in Westlake. It has additional Ohio locations in Medina, Youngstown, Lima, Massillon, Niles, Beavercreek and Mason.