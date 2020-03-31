The Greater Cleveland COVID-19 Rapid Response Fund announced it donated a total of $500,000 to the Greater Cleveland Food Bank, MedWish International, Northeast Ohio Coalition for the Homeless and the Senior Transportation Connection as its first round of a weekly effort to aid the Greater Cleveland nonprofit community March 27.
The fund currently has $5.73 million raised from 35 different partners and donations to support Cuyahoga, Lake and Geaugua County nonprofit organizations providing COVID-19 support, according to a news release.
The Greater Cleveland Food Bank will receive $300,000 to go toward the increased number of individuals impacted by food insecurity who require the food bank’s services. The grant will assist to subsidize emergency food resources and implement required programming and supplies.
MedWish International will receive $70,000 to hire temporary staff to collect and provide access to Personal Protective Equipment and other needed medical supplies for local health care institutions. The grant will also allow MedWish International to coordinate local donation drop-off spots around the community to collect needed items by health care facilities.
Northeast Ohio Coalition for the Homeless will receive $70,000 to give emergency housing to those in need where they can stay quarantined before the pandemic reaches its peak.
The Senior Transportation Connection will receive $60,000 to continue to provide essential medical and food access services to older adults in the community.
The partners who have contributed to the Greater Cleveland COVID-19 Rapid Response Fund hope to make grants once a week through June with a possibility to extend grant opportunities as needed and as additional funding resources become available with new partners. The funding collaborative will reach out to organizations it believes serve a purpose as a frontline nonprofit during COVID-19 requiring funding, and organizations believing it also matches the purpose can reach out via email at covid19response@clevefdn.org to learn more.
The fund specifically aims to aid:
- People over 60 years of age, people with compromised immune systems, those who are pregnant, and others with increased health risks associated with the novel coronavirus
- Low-income residents
- Homeless people
- Residents without health insurance and/or access to paid time off work
- People with limited English language proficiency
- Health care, service workers and part-time workers
- People of color
- People with disabilities
- Incarcerated and returning individuals
- Other populations emerging with needs as the crisis unfolds
For more information or to donate, visit ClevelandFoundation.org/Response.