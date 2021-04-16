The Greater Cleveland Food Bank broke ground April 14 on a new food distribution center at 13815 Coit Road in Cleveland.
The 197,000-square foot facility, which will house all of the food bank’s intake, distribution and production activities, is designed to satisfy both the organization’s short- and long-term needs. It will include additional space for dry food storage, increased cold storage for perishables, areas for volunteer projects, community meeting space, new equipment, an increased fleet and expanded information technology capacity.
“Even before the pandemic, the Food Bank has been operating at maximum capacity and efficiency to distribute food directly at our site and also through our partner agency network,” Kristin Warzocha, president and CEO of the Greater Cleveland Food Bank, said in a news release. “We’ve recently had to turn away food donations due to lack of on-site storage and needed to use off-site storage alternatives. The coronavirus pandemic has only exacerbated our community’s need and further stretched our already tight resources and limited space.”
The new facility is part of a twofold transformative capital project that will give the food bank more space to address food insecurity in the community. Once the Coit Road facility is completed, the food bank plans to renovate its existing headquarters at 15500 S. Waterloo Road in Cleveland.
“We have the ability and the responsibility to address longtime challenges with new ideas and creative solutions,” Darnell Brown, Greater Cleveland Food Bank board chair, said in the release. “We have a plan to provide food for all, and this expansion initiative will make it possible.”