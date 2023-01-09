The Greater Cleveland Sports Commission plans to host nine major sporting competitions in 2023, which will contribute a combined $17,875,000 of economic impact to northern Ohio, according to a news release.
“Greater Cleveland Sports Commission is excited to host a wide variety of events in 2023 from youth volleyball to track and field and a third year of women’s professional tennis,” David Gilbert, president and CEO of Greater Cleveland Sports Commission David Gilbert, said in the release. “Our community is ready to welcome athletes and visitors as we continue to make Cleveland the preferred destination for large-scale sporting events while providing nearly $18 million in direct impact.”
Gilbert lives in Solon and is a member of Park Synagogue in Cleveland Heights and Pepper Pike.
The first event will be Junior Volleyball Association’s Rock ‘N Rumble, a two weekend girls’ volleyball tournament. According to the release, Greater Cleveland Sports Commission projects each weekend to have a $3,150,000 impact on northern Ohio’s economy, making the total impact $7.3 million.
In February, the Greater Cleveland Sports Commission will host the Nike North Coast Cup, another volleyball tournament, this time with a projection of $2.3 million in economic impact.
In April, the Greater Cleveland Sports Commission plans to facilitate youth basketball tournament Dru Joyce Classic and volleyball tournament Nike North Coast Open for a combined economic impact of $3.5 million.
From June to July, the USA Wrestling U23 Nationals and U20 World Team Trials, USA Track & Field National Youth Outdoor Championships, and Cleveland Beach Rugby will be held, projected to have a combined nealy $2.8 million economic impact. The last scheduled event will be Tennis in the Land: Women’s Tennis Association 250 Event, which will take place in August and is projected to have a $2.1 million economic impact on northern Ohio.