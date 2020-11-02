The Greater Cleveland Sports Commission was awarded the 2019 Sports Commission of the Year by Sports Events & Tourism Association.
“To be recognized by Sports ETA means so much to the credibility of our organization and validates all the hard work our employees, interns, board members, volunteers and valued partners put into planning and executing our hosted events year in and year out,” David Gilbert, president and CEO of Greater Cleveland Sports Commission, stated in a news release. “Our team takes a significant amount of pride in what we do for our community, and this award embodies that pride.”
In 2019, the sports commission’s business development team yielded its most impactful year to date as it led efforts to be awarded 10 future events providing a projected economic impact of $117.6 million into Northeast Ohio; including the 2021 NFL Draft, according the release. Through these efforts, the sports commission is on its way to achieving its business goal of $850 million in impact by the year 2022, in addition to securing a variety of events that range in competition type, the release said.
Additionally, the sports commission generated an estimated $87.8 million in impact through hosting 13 national and international competitive events during 2019, including four NCAA Championships, USA Triathlon Age Group National Championships and Major League Baseball All-Star Week, according to the release.
This award is given to a destination member that has made the most exceptional impact on their local community through sporting events and visitor spending during the 2019 calendar year. Sports commissions, sports councils and sports authorities were eligible for the honor. The winning organization was selected based on exemplary performance and merit and is voted on by similar organizations involved with Sports ETA.
“Additionally, being recognized by your peers is a major honor as these are some very hard-working individuals who do an incredible job for their own cities,” Gilbert stated in the release. “This award elevates Cleveland to once again be recognized by a national audience.”
Sports ETA announced all award recipients via its Sports Events Entertainment Network Oct. 28.
The sports commission also was awarded the 2007 Sports Commission of the Year by the National Association of Sports Commissions.