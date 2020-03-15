Green Road Synagogue in Beachwood has canceled all daily minyanim, effective immediately.
Rabbi Binyamin Blau sent an email to congregants on March 15, saying that given recent developments on the East Coast, it is clear the synagogue must be even more proactive to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
“As such, effective immediately, we will not be holding daily minyanim at Green Road Synagogue,” he wrote. “As I noted in my letter before on Friday, I will be davening at home for the time being and I request you to do the same. This policy will be in place through March 20th at which time it will be reviewed as we chart the wisest next steps forward.
“In order to maintain a sense of routine and some normalcy in our schedules, I suggest that we all daven together – even though in our individual locations – at the same time. That means Shacharit at 6:40 a.m. and Mincha/Maariv starting at 7:25 p.m. We are currently working on a way for us to connect virtually, likely via Zoom, and to offer opportunities for daily interaction such as a nightly halachic class.”
If you have questions regarding COVID-19, call 833-4ASKODH (833-427-5634) or visit coronavirus.ohio.gov.