Sarah Ehrenreich, the executive director of Green Road Synagogue in Beachwood, will resign at the end of September.
Ehrenreich, who was promoted in January 2021 to the position, had been the synagogue’s administrative assistant since 2017.
“Working at Green Road Synagogue over the past five and half years has been an unbelievable journey,” Ehrenreich wrote in an email to the congregation. “However, all journeys come to an end, and September 30th will be my last day as executive director and employee of our shul. This has been an incredibly fulfilling experience and I am leaving grateful for everything that I have learned.
“I want to thank our committees and their chairs, the board of trustees and executive officers, and all of our incredible volunteers for everything that you do to make our shul shine. I also want to thank my fellow staff members, Adina Blaustein, Rabbi Gabe Falk, Kimi Newmark, and Ali Schwartz for truly being a pleasure to work with and for all of the talent that each of you bring to our shul. Finally, I would be remiss if I did not acknowledge the tremendous impact of working with and for Rabbi (Benjamin) Blau; it has been an honor. I look forward to seeing all of you in shul on Shabbat and over the chagim.”
Ehrenreich’s email was attached to the official announcement from Pinchas Mikhli, synagogue president.
“After many years of hard work and dedication to our shul, Sarah has decided to step down as executive director of GRS,” Mikhli wrote. “We cannot thank Sarah enough for everything she has done and she’ll be sorely missed. Over the past couple of years, our membership has flourished, and with the new building, GRS has become the ‘go to’ place for community events.“
Mikhli said that the executive committee will establish a reorganization/transition committee to address the professional staffing needs of the synagogue.
Ehrenreich grew up in Cherry Hill, N.J., and celebrated her bat mitzvah at Congregation Sons of Israel in Cherry Hill. She graduated from Torah Academy of Greater Philadelphia in Wynwood, Pa. She graduated from Cleveland State University with a degree in sociology.
She worked as a legal secretary and became Green Road Synagogue’s administrative assistant in April 2017.
Ehrenreich and her husband, Avi, have three children. They live in Beachwood.