For the first time in months, Green Road Synagogue in Beachwood held an on-site Shacharit service on June 7.
The congregation has recently been davening Mincha and Maariv in its parking lot as COVID-19 restrictions have been eased for gatherings, but expanded with its first morning service under clear blue skies and the temperature in the mid-60s.
Worshippers were asked sign up online if they wanted to attend. They were advised to put on tallit at their cars and then were asked COVID-19-related questions as they approached the minyan site. Once they were cleared to enter the minyan site, each person was instructed to stand in an orange box that was painted on the ground to insure social distancing of 6 feet.