Green Road Synagogue in Beachwood has retained its first rabbinic intern in Gabe Falk, who will start his duties Feb. 15.
“Gabe is currently studying for semicha (ordination) at Yeshiva University and he is eager to both learn about the rabbinate and contribute to our community,” Rabbi Benjamin Blau wrote in an email to members. “(In fact many of you may be aware of the wonderful work he is already doing on behalf of the Community Bet Midrash.) I will have the privilege of serving as his mentor although, in truth, it will be the shul collectively that provides him with this valuable experience.
“He, in turn, will be offering us more shiurim and drashot (teachings) as well as assisting in a host of areas – notably with our adult education programming,” Blau continued. “After consulting with Adena (Klineman), our president, and getting the approval of the Executive Committee, we are drafting a formal understanding and look forward to his addition to our staff.”
The staff at the 350-family synagogue includes Sarah Ehrenreich, administrative and program director, and Blau.
The synagogue broke ground on its new building in July 2019