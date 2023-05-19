The Yoetzet committee of Green Road Synagogue will present “Understanding Your Inherited Risk of Cancer” from 8 to 10 p.m. May 21.
The event will include a panel discussion featuring Adina Blaustein, Yoetzet Halachah at Green Road Synagogue; Dr. Josh Arbesman, departments of dermatology and cancer biology at Cleveland Clinic; Dr. Pauline Funchain, director of melanoma and genomics program at The Taussig Cancer Institute at Cleveland Clinic; Brandie Heald Leach, genetic counselor and clinical program manger of Invitae; and Rachel Malamud-Heching, a breast and ovarian cancer “previvor.”
Attendees can learn about testing options, treatment plans and options regarding prophylactic treatments. Light refreshments and JScreen genetic testing screening will be available following the discussion.
Registration is recommended by contacting the Green Road Office or visiting bit.ly/41Mp2W9.
Green Road Synagogue is at 2437 S. Green Road in Beachwood.