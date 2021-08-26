Despite passing away in May 2018, Robert “Mendy” Klein’s philanthropic impact remains in full force around Cleveland.
Now, in a peaceful garden adorned with blooming flowers and apple trees at Green Road Synagogue in Beachwood, Clevelanders will be able to remember the Beachwood philanthropist and all of his work in education, mental health, abuse prevention, security, cemeteries and the state of Israel that impacted Jews all around Northeast Ohio, as well as the world.
Green Road Synagogue held a dedication ceremony for its new Mendy Klein Continuity Garden Aug. 24, when over 50 community members gathered to recall the man so often referred by so many as a mensch. The event featured words from Rabbi Binyamin Blau, Jewish Federation of Cleveland President Erika B. Rudin-Luria, Green Road Synagogue Honorary Chair Morry Weiss and Klein’s son, Yoni Klein.
It was a joke shared by Weiss, who spearheaded the garden’s dedication to Klein, that at first, the idea that a quiet garden would memorialize a man unafraid to speak his mind to get things done wasn’t the right way to remember him. It was after Weiss saw about 100 children gathered at Green Road Synagogue for Shabbat, taking part in a bevy education opportunities ignited by Klein, that Weiss saw a deeper meaning.
“There was chaos taking place here,” Weiss said during the dedication ceremony. “This was Mendy at his best. One-hundred kids all over the place – that’s what he fought for, that’s what he wanted to see.”
Yoni Klein shared his hesitancy when Weiss first introduced the idea of the garden to him and his family. He referred to his father as someone who was most irked by publicity and fanfare, and that he preferred to stand on the sidelines and watch as the fruits of his labor helped others.
But Yoni Klein realized that a garden able to be used by the Jewish children his father cared so deeply about gave Klein the ability to smile from the background yet again.
“What this garden represents, I think, are two of the things that were nearest and dearest to our father: education of our children and unity,” Yoni Klein said during the dedication ceremony. ... “(This is a) place for the children of our community to come together as one, to learn about our heritage and to learn about what it means to be a giving member of our community.”