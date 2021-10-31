Arts aficionado and philanthropist Roe Green is giving a record-breaking $5 million to support students at her alma mater, University of Colorado Boulder, as they seek careers in the performing arts and to give the campus theater building an overhaul and new name.
The donation – the largest to the department of theater and dance –
will fund an acoustic upgrade for the University Theatre and establish endowed funds for student scholarships, theater maintenance and launch events designed to kick-start students’ careers.
“Roe Green’s philanthropy has transformed CU theater and will continue to benefit students, staff and faculty for decades to come,” University of Colorado Boulder Chancellor Philip DiStefano said, in a news release.
To recognize Green, the university will change the name of the University Theatre to the Roe Green Theatre. After renovations in 2022–23, the theater will reopen under its new name in fall 2023.
Professor Bud Coleman, the Roe Green Endowed Chair in Theatre, has worked with Green for almost 20 years to address the needs of the Colorado University Department of Theatre & Dance.
“She is more than a fairy godmother; she is our celebrated alumna, beneficent donor and lifelong friend,” he said in the release.
Green, who lives in Jupiter, Fla., and Lyndhurst, is one of University of Colorado Boulder’s largest arts donors to date, having previously established the Roe Green Theatre Artist Residency Program and the theater department’s first endowed faculty chair.
“Theater and the performing arts make us human,” Green said in the release. “This is how we pass on what we know.”
The largest portion of Green’s gift, $2 million, will support an acoustic overhaul of the current University Theatre space. Built in 1904, the theater building was originally constructed as the campus library. The last major renovation took place more than 30 years ago, and elements of the theater’s architecture and equipment are now out of date. New structures and equipment will allow for better acoustic performance and noise control, creating a more immersive audience experience. Architectural Workshop of Denver will design the theater.
Green’s gift will also establish a $1.5 million endowed scholarship fund for theater students and a $1 million endowed fund to support longer-term renovations, ongoing maintenance and enhancements to the Roe Green Theatre.
Another $500,000 from Green’s gift will endow innovative launch programming designed to propel senior theater students to the next stage in their career. As part of this program, students will travel to cities like New York or Los Angeles for professional auditions, showcases, festivals or conferences that will help them land career opportunities post-graduation.
Green gave $6.5 million for the Roe Green Center for the School of Theatre and Dance at Kent State University in Kent, the largest donation the school’s college of arts has received. She bestowed the school $2.2 million to support the Roe Green Visiting Director Series and a $175,000 outright gift and a $2 million bequest to endow the series in perpetuity. She also funds the Roe Green Traveling Masters Program, a national education program on the craft of stage writing produced by the New York City-based Dramatists Guild Foundation.
She also gave $10 million to Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland to support the next phase of renovations at the Milton and Tamar Maltz Performing Arts Center at The Temple-Tifereth Israel in Cleveland’s University Circle neighborhood. The performance space will be named the Roe Green Proscenium Theater.
Green established a $10 million endowment to the Jewish Federation of Cleveland in support of its Campaign for Jewish Needs and she is the co-chair of the Cleveland Israel Arts Connection. The Roe Green Gallery in the Federation’s Jack, Joseph and Morton Mandel Building in Beachwood is named for her.
University Hospitals established the Roe Green Center for Travel Medicine in recognition of a $5 million gift. Green was honored by the Cleveland Jewish News in 2018 when she received the Lifetime Achievement Award at the annual CJN 18 Difference Makers celebration.