The Kent State University board of trustees approved awarding Roe Green with an honorary doctoral degree in humane letters at its May 12 commencement ceremony.
The honorary degree recognizes Green’s contributions to the university and her advocacy for the arts not only in Northeast Ohio, but also across the nation and around the world, according to March 21 news release.
“I am truly overwhelmed by this honor,” Green said in the release. “It’s always rewarding to receive recognition from the organizations you’ve worked so hard to support over the years, but this honorary degree is more meaningful than I can express. It encompasses my life’s work as a patron and advocate of the arts, and I am grateful to all those who considered and supported my nomination.”
She graduated from Kent State in 1980 with a Master of Arts in theater. She also received a Bachelor of Arts in theater and communications from the University of Colorado Boulder in 1970. Green now splits her time between Lyndhurst, Chautauqua, N.Y. and Jupiter, Fla.
“Roe has made a career as a high-profile arts advocate and has impacted the arts landscape in Northeast Ohio, New York, Florida, Colorado and Canada, where theater students and enthusiasts have been the beneficiaries,” Kent State President Todd Diacon said in the release. “She is most deserving of this honorary doctorate, and we are very proud to celebrate her in this way.”
Honorary degrees are awarded to professional, civic, national and state leaders in public affairs, prominent educators and distinguished contributors to the arts, sciences and humanities. Honorary degrees at Kent State are only awarded when an individual has demonstrated outstanding achievement in their recognized field, and to those whose contributions have advanced the university and are significant enough to have been acknowledged at a state, national or international level, the release stated.
Through the Roe Green Foundation, established in 1999, Green has supported Kent State, Case Western Reserve University, Chautauqua Institution, Cleveland Play House, the Jewish Federation of Cleveland and the University of Colorado Boulder.
“We are proud to call Roe a College of the Arts alumna because she is known in the arts community as a visionary leader with innovative ideas whose impact has been felt at Kent State, regionally and nationally,” Diane H. Petrella, dean of Kent State’s College of the Arts, said in the release.
Known as the “fairy godmother to the arts” for her more than 20 years supporting Kent State, Green’s contributions have funded new facilities and programs that have enriched the educational experiences of thousands of students, the release said.
In 2003, she established the Roe Green Visiting Director Series with a $25,000 gift, allowing Kent State’s School of Theatre and Dance to invite a professional guest director each year to work in residency with students while directing one of the school’s main stage productions. She endowed the series in 2018 with both an outright and planned gift totaling nearly $2.2 million.
“Roe has empowered and guided well over a thousand students in the School of Theatre and Dance,” Eric van Baars, retired director of the School of Theatre and Dance at Kent State, said in the release. “She takes pride in the achievements of every student involved in the Visiting Director Series and has mentored so many. Passing on her knowledge to future generations is important to Roe.”
In 2006, Green pledged $6.5 million to the $13 million project to renovate and expand the Music and Speech Building which was experiencing flooding at the time. The updated building celebrated a grand opening in November 2010, and nearly doubled in size with the addition named the Roe Green Center for the School of Theatre and Dance in her honor.
Green has also made significant contributions to special projects, including the Porthouse Theatre 50th Anniversary in 2016, and most recently, she pledged $100,000 to the new Global Education Endowment which aims to provide every incoming undergraduate student with financial support for an education-abroad experience, the release stated.
In addition, Green gives her time and talents to a number of Kent State boards and committees as a current member of the Porthouse Theatre Action Committee, College of the Arts Advisory Board, and School of Theatre and Dance Advisory Board. She is also a past member of the Forever Brighter Campaign Executive Committee and an emeritus member of Kent State University Foundation Board of Directors, the release stated.
Green was honored by the Cleveland Jewish News in 2018 when she received the Lifetime Achievement Award at the annual CJN 18 Difference Makers celebration.
Well known for her work behind the scenes as an arts patron, mentor and adviser, and as a former stage manager for the Singing Angels and Cleveland Opera, Green was also a featured speaker at Kent State’s 2008 spring commencement ceremony and competed in ballroom dancing for more than 12 years.
“To me, the arts are what makes us human,” Green said. “It allows you to go outside yourself and be something other than you are.”