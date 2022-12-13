Following ADL Cleveland’s annual meeting Dec. 12 at The Temple-Tifereth Israel in Beachwood, ADL CEO and National Director Jonathan Greenblatt talked to the Cleveland Jewish News about the importance of Jewish and local media in informing and normalizing the conversations surrounding antisemitism and hate, and how communities can band together to seek hope even in the darkest of places.
When asked about the power of a local press, Greenblatt told the CJN that he believes the media has an “important role” in keeping communities literate and informed, which can lead to better decisions and understanding of how individuals can influence public spaces and the conversation on key issues.
“I think local news, and Jewish media in particular, has a crucial role to play to help a community like this one to navigate these times,” he said. “Of course, it is kind or generous to say, ‘Hey, I saw you on MSNBC’ or ‘I saw you on CNBC,’ but in reality, so does everyone else. The Cleveland community, and Beachwood especially, is different. You need local press that understands the community to help folks make sense of what is happening broadly, and how that impacts and relates to what is happening here on the ground.”
And while Jewish media covering antisemitism and hate is important, Greenblatt said the role of secular media lies in further mainstreaming what Jews face every day. When mainstream media covers acts of antisemitism and hate, that opens up conversations in communities that may have never even considered it an issue otherwise, he said.
“The most powerful thing was after the Tree of Life Shooting in Pittsburgh, their paper, The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, had the Mourner’s Kaddish in Hebrew as the headline of their coverage right below the masthead,” Greenblatt recalled. “It was incredibly powerful. So, the reality is if we want to stop hate, if we want to effectively arrest the spread of antisemitism, it can’t just be Jews doing it. We desperately need the help of the non-Jewish community. Beachwood is a special place, but let’s be clear, 90% of this country is not Jewish. Statistically speaking, a large number of Americans have never met a Jewish person. So, we need the secular press and mainstream media to cover this.”
But, all of that coverage can’t just be hate, Greenblatt said. Now, more than ever, there is a need to report on the good and to give people hope, especially as both the Jewish and secular communities approach the holiday season, he added.
“One of the beautiful things about this season is it is a time for renewal,” Greenblatt said. “People take stock of what they have and think about ways to cultivate and create community. Even though it is hard to see hate showing up in entertainment, sports, politics and culture, this is a time when we kind of refresh. We certainly need it as a society, now more than ever. So, let’s hope that this time of year reminds us not to invoke our worst elements, but our better angels.”