Dave Greenspan, a former Ohio State Representative and Cuyahoga County councilman, joined the MetroHealth System as a special project liaison to the chief of staff in March.
Greenspan lost his re-election race for the Ohio House of Representatives District 16 – which covers Bay Village, Fairview Park, North Olmsted, Rocky River and Westlake – to former Lakewood City Councilwoman Monique Smith on Nov. 3, 2020. He served two terms as a state representative from January 2017 to December 2020.
“He will use his unique experience as both a former member of county council and a state lawmaker to help the MetroHealth System navigate the complexities of federal and state COVID-19 relief, the state budget process and other emerging initiatives,” Mike Tobin, MetroHealth’s vice president of communications, government and community relations, said in an email to the Cleveland Jewish News March 16.
As a state representative, Greenspan served on the finance subcommittee on transportation, financial institutions committee and state and local government committee. Greenspan was also the finance and budgeting committee chairman during his two terms as a Cuyahoga County councilman.
In Georgia, Greenspan was elected to Sandy Springs’ inaugural city council prior to moving to the Cleveland area.
Aside from his political career, Greenspan served as staff accountant, CEO, CFO or COO for numerous organizations in Greater Cleveland, Georgia and Florida. Most recently, he was the CEO of Green Elk Consulting Services in Westlake and Nine Iron Innovations, Inc. in Solon.