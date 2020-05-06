Early last week, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine’s office reached out to a number of restaurateurs to form an advisory group charged with advising best practices for reopening the state’s restaurants and bars.
“What we dealt with was best practices and we looked at it from three approaches: from the customer’s standpoint, from the employee standpoint and from physical spacing standpoint,” said Gregg Levy, managing partner of Red, the Steakhouse at Pinecrest in Orange.
Levy said the 36-member restaurant advisory group included owners and operators of restaurants, catering companies, bars and breweries, as well as public health officials and municipal public officials.
After their initial telephone call, members were divided into three subgroups: employees, customers and physical space.
“Because you can’t have (almost) 40 people trying to make recommendations, otherwise that’s nightmare,” said Levy, a Pepper Pike resident and member of B’nai Jeshurun Congregation in Pepper Pike. “So we divided up in subgroups, we discussed what we thought were best practices amongst us, and then once the subgroup came to a consensus we brought it to the larger group. So everyone had a chance to comment everyone’s work.”
Levy made it clear the advisory group did not discuss timing.
“That’s strictly within the governor’s decision making authority,” Levy said. “So we were not charged with that. We were not asked about that. We did not opine as to that, because they asked us not to. We did not deal with timing.”
Speculating on why he was included as part of the advisory group, Levy said, during the COVID-19 pandemic, he has reached out to elected officials and groups, including the Ohio Restaurant Association and the National Restaurant Association.
“I’ve been very active in the Paycheck Protection Program and how it’s affecting restaurants and the changes we need to be able to utilize it for restaurants,” Levy said. “I think, through that, some of the elected officials I was speaking with were also speaking with the governor’s office and probably wound up recommending me to be part of this group.”
He also noted his role as managing partner of Red, the Steakhouse is not his full-time job.
“I’m also a lawyer and a real estate developer, and as a real estate developer, am landlord to several restaurants unrelated to Red, the Steakhouse,” Levy said.
The advisory group was asked to give its recommendation to DeWine’s office by midday May 6.
“I am told that they were attempting to be able to give it to the governor and lieutenant governor today – we beat our deadline,” Levy said on May 5. “It doesn’t necessarily mean that the governor is in a position to make a decision on it or anything, but we wanted to do our part and we did do that and it was a really great collaborative effort.”