Renee Greller has been appointed director of development at Gross Schechter Day School in Pepper Pike, effective Jan. 24.
“I am thrilled to welcome aboard Renee Greller as Gross Schechter Day School’s development director,” Ginny Galili, head of school, said in a Jan. 11 news release. “Renee brings with her the expertise of an attorney, the professional experience of the former director of planned giving at Menorah Park Foundation, and the lay perspective of a former member of the Board of Directors and Chair of GSDS fundraising events.”
“It’s not often you find yourself combining your passion, your skills, your belief, your second home for the last 14 years, and your livelihood into one, but the stars aligned for me,” Greller said in a news release. “Here I am about to embark on a journey as development director at GSDS, the organization closest to my heart with the opportunity to give back to the community that has given my children and me so much.”
Greller is the parent of an alumna and two current students, Galili said.
“Renee’s passion for Schechter’s outstanding educational experience comes from knowing the program first-hand,” Galili said. “We are excited to have Renee on the GSDS team to further increase community members’ engagement and investment in Gross Schechter Day School.”
Greller graduated from The Ohio State University in Columbus and from Cleveland-Marshall College of Law.
She lives in Beachwood with her husband, Guy, and their children. They are members of B’nai Jeshurun Congregation in Pepper Pike.