Sally Gries, founder and non-executive chair of Gries Financial Partners and board chair of the Cleveland Foundation, will be honored as The Diversity Center of Northeast Ohio’s 66th annual humanitarian award.
The celebration is the premiere event of The Diversity Center of Northeast Ohio, a nonprofit devoted to eliminating bias, bigotry and racism.
This event honors diversity champions in our community and serves as the primary source of financial support for our School and Youth Programs. Each year, the Diversity Center helps thousands of children, teens, and educators across Northeast Ohio embrace their differences and become agents of change for a community where all people are connected, respected, and valued.
Education award recipients will be Calil Cage, who will receive the Diversity Student Citizenship Award; Deborah Richardson-Phillips, vice president of diversity, equity and inclusion; and Christian Sanders, assistant director of equity and inclusion at Saint Ignatius High School in Cleveland, who will each receive Diversity Education & Citizen Leadership Awards. The 2020 PwC Outstanding Lead Diversity Alumni Award will go to Marcia Moreno, class of 2010.
Master of ceremonies will be Russ Mitchell, WKYC news anchor and Diversity Center board director. Speakers will include Ronn Richard, president and CEO, the Cleveland Foundation, and the Rev. Dr. Otis Moss, Jr..
Also speaking will be Cipriano S. Beredo III, partner at Squire, Patton, Boggs LLP, and chair, Diversity Center board of directors; Peggy Zone Fisher, president and CEO, Diversity Center; Dr. Amanda S. Cooper, chief program officer of the Diversity Center; Mark D. Ross, partner, PWC (retired), Diversity Center board director; Robyn Minter Smyers, partner at Thompson Hine LLP, and Diversity Center board director; and Tracie Longpre, vice president supply chain, Applied Industrial Technologies, Diversity Center board director.