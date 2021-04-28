After being closed for almost a full year, the Grog Shop and BSide Liquor Lounge in Cleveland Heights are gearing up for a reopening, with shows and events starting in May. The pair of venues opened and closed periodically throughout 2020 as COVID-19 cases continued to fluctuate in Northeast Ohio.
Their “Show and a Snack” series, originally scheduled for October 2020 as a way to highlight local performers and Cleveland Heights restaurants, will kick off May 6 with Jenna Fournier of Niights and The Battle, featuring MOJO Eats World.
Other performances in the series will include Oregon Space Trail of Doom with Terrycloth Mother, Maura Rogers & The Bellows with Jack Harris; and Orange Animal with Bobby Vaughn. The restaurants featured with those bands will be Boss Dog Brewing Co., Tommy’s and Gig’s on Fairmount, respectively. The series runs every Thursday through July 1.
The venue will also host performances through the summer, all socially distanced and reserve seating. First show of the season will be on May 7, featuring Red Rose Panic, Blokhead Johnny and Reagan Gray. Other performances include Mixed Feelings with Esther Fitz and Adrianna Miller; Apostle Jones with Eric Levine and Tyler Elwing; and So Long, Albatross with Tom Evanchuck. Shows are scheduled weekends through July 2, and again on Aug. 6 for the Glamgore Drag Show.
Some national tours have also been rescheduled, including Tobyraps with AllTheHype and Loser Chris on June 5; Scott H. Biram on Aug. 5; Built to Spill on Aug. 6; and the Goddamn Gallows on Aug. 16.
BSide will also hold Make Em Laugh Mondays each week, hosted by John Bruton. Tuesday nights will include a weekly open mic night Lyrical Rhythms. You can buy tickets and reserve space at bsideliquorlounge.com. Concert tickets for shows hosted at the Grog Shop can be purchased at grogshop.gs.
The Grog Shop and BSide Liquor Lounge is at 2785 Euclid Heights Blvd. in Cleveland Heights.