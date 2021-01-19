The Grog Shop in Cleveland Heights is releasing a limited edition Cavaliers Grog Shop T-shirt.
The old-school, long-sleeve shirt comes one month after Cavs’ forward Larry Nance Jr. raised nearly $8,000 to support The Grog Shop as part of his Cleveland Helping Cleveland initiative.
The Grog Shop will donate a portion of the proceeds from the T-shirt sales to the Heights Schools Foundation Opportunity Grants, earmarked for athletics.
T-shirts can be purchased at the store, 2785 Euclid Heights Blvd. in Cleveland Heights or at grogshop.gs.