Cavs Grog Shop

The Grog Shop in Cleveland Heights is releasing a limited edition Cavaliers Grog Shop T-shirt.

The old-school, long-sleeve shirt comes one month after Cavs’ forward Larry Nance Jr. raised nearly $8,000 to support The Grog Shop as part of his Cleveland Helping Cleveland initiative.

The Grog Shop will donate a portion of the proceeds from the T-shirt sales to the Heights Schools Foundation Opportunity Grants, earmarked for athletics.

T-shirts can be purchased at the store, 2785 Euclid Heights Blvd. in Cleveland Heights or at grogshop.gs.

