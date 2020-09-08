In an effort to bring business to The Grog Shop and B Side Liquor Lounge in Cleveland Heights, the two venues will play host to a series of four events to put the live music spaces to use while concerts and gatherings are put on hold during the pandemic.
On Sept. 11, Big Fun will host a pop-up shop event from 5 to 8 p.m. at B Side Lounge. Following the pop-up event, Maura Rogers will perform on the venue’s patio. All patrons must wear masks upon entry and throughout the club, unless actively eating or drinking. Once seated at your table, customers can relax but have to wear their mask when not at their table in any capacity. There is no cost to attend, but advanced registration is encouraged at bit.ly/3jIE9dR.
At 6 p.m. Sept. 11, Shel Greenberg of Wild Freedom Punk Yoga, Christina Lamarca of Cleveland Yoga and Leanne Werneke of Confluence Cycle & Yoga will band together to host “NamaSave Our Stages Yoga” at the Coventry PEACE Park to raise money for the Grog Shop and B Side. Following the class, there will be cocktails at B Side. Cash donations to support the Grog Shop and B Side are also being accepted. To attend the class, visit bit.ly/2EUjRiu. Admission is by donation.
From 5 to 8 p.m. Sept. 19, the Grog Shop will host the “Save Our Stages Pop Up Shop.” Merch will be available from nine different Cleveland concert venues, including the Grog Shop, Beachland Ballroom, The Foundry, The Agora, Now That’s Class, Mahall’s, The Bop Stop, Bravo Artists, Happy Dog and The Winchester Music Tavern. For more information, visit bit.ly/2Z1VHtg.
From 5 to 8 p.m. Sept. 25, Blush Boutique will set up shop at the venue and sell clothing and home goods from their Chagrin Falls store.
From 5 to 8 p.m. Sept. 26, five Black-owned independent businesses and vendors will set up shop at the venue, offering a collection of clothing, jewelry, novelty items and more.
For more information, visit bsideliquorlounge.com.
B Side Liquor Lounge and the Grog Shop are at 2785 Euclid Heights Blvd. in Cleveland Heights’ Coventry neighborhood.