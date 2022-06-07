GrooveRyde, a group fitness studio founded by Zosimo and Anjua Maximo, will be closing its Van Aken District location June 12 with a final set of studio classes.
The Maximos, who moved to Northeast Ohio from Los Angeles in 2010, began GrooveRyde seven years ago in the basement of their Shaker Heights home to bring more options for group fitness and a variety of exercises to the region. In 2015, they opened their first studio space in Woodmere and expanded to downtown Cleveland and the Van Aken District in the first four years.
The studio offers classes in group fitness boot camps, boxing, cycling, weight exercises and yoga.
The downtown location closed in 2019 and due to the pandemic.
“We don’t want anyone to look at us closing Van Aken studio as a loss, but more so an opportunity to rebuild the brand, bring the entire team under one roof, and build from there, just like we did in the beginning,” Zosimo Maximo told the Cleveland Jewish News May 26. “We were only in the position to grow into three studios so quickly because our Woodmere studio was so successful.”
Zosimo will lead the final Beat Box class, a 45-minute workout featuring nine rounds of boxing and boot camp exercises, at the Van Aken location 9:45 a.m. June 12, and Anjua will lead the hourlong Outdoor GrooveFlow: The Final Farewell, an exercise that blends HIIT movements with yoga postures in a rhthymic sequence, at 11 a.m. in front of Mitchell’s. Attendees should bring gloves for the Beat Box class or shadowbox. Yoga mats will be available for rent for GrooveFlow, or attendees can bring their own, along with hydration, sunscreen and any other props for the outdoor exercise.
The Woodmere location will continue to operate, bringing all the classes and instructors under one roof, as well as offering online and livestreamed classes for those who feel more comfortable working out at home.
To register for the final classes at Van Aken District, visit grooveryde.com.