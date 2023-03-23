Hebrew Academy of Cleveland shared its 80-year history and honored key leaders that have supported the school during its 80th Scholarship Tribute Gala March 20 attended by more than 900 attendees in person at the Cleveland Museum of Art in Cleveland’s University Circle neighborhood. More attended the event via livestream.
Dr. Louis Malcmacher offered greetings and thanked dozens of people who helped put the event together, and introduced the speakers and guests appearing in person or on video. Video messages were played from Vaad Hachinuch’s Rabbi Elya Brudny and Dan Zelman, board chair of the Jewish Federation of Cleveland.
Malcmacher announced the Jack, Joseph and Morton Mandel Foundation awarded Hebrew Academy of Cleveland a $4 million grant to renovate the academy’s Taylor Road building for the female students, in addition to the $4.5 million leadership gift for the naming of the Simon and Rose Mandel building on the Oakwood campus.
After dinner, Rabbi Simcha Dessler, menahel/educational director, gave the State of the School, then the awards and tributes began.
Rabbi Menachem Meisels, veteran educator at the academy received the Alumnus Award. A national professional development presenter through Torah Umesorah, the national society for Hebrew day schools, Meisels has trained hundreds of teachers across the country and is retired. Meisels is the son of Rabbi Josef Meisels, who was a veteran assistant principal at the academy.
“He created maps, he created strategy, to help the day school movement,” Dessler said.
Gary Gross accepted the Mendy Klein Community Service Award. Gross was a friend of the late Mendy Klein and made numerous contributions to the growth and betterment of the community. He has held multiple roles at the Jewish Federation of Cleveland, where he ultimately served as board chair. When the COVID-19 pandemic threatened the closure of community schools, Gross chaired the Federation’s emergency COVID Relief Committee, which ensured the stability and continuity of education in the community, working closely with Dessler, educational director of the Academy.
In a video honoring Gross, Federation President Erika Rudin-Luria praised Gross’ incredible commitment to helping others.
Gross’ daughter, Emily Fuchs, said in the video throughout her life, her father was always giving back to the community and it means a lot to him.
Also appearing in the video, his daughter, Sarah Zimmerman, said he set the example that, “If we could give back, we do give back.”
Malcmacher said Gross’ secret weapon was his “mega-watt smile” and his charm, and his willingness to help with anything that was asked of him.
Rabbi Binyamin Blau of Green Road Synagogue in Beachwood said in the video when Gross said something, “You know there’s no agenda. He’s an incredible individual that is so committed.”
The academy paid tribute to Ivan and Marilyn Soclof, who have been in the forefront of the school throughout its history. Ivan’s parents, Abe and Ada Soclof, were early supporters. Ivan was in the first class when the school opened in 1943. He went on to serve as president and also chaired the school’s budget committee for decades. With the enrollment of Esther Soclof, great-grandchild of Ivan and Marilyn, the Soclof family became one of a handful of four-generation families currently at the academy.
“He was a household name” of involvement in the school, Reuven Dessler said in the video of Ivan Soclof.
Yoni Klein, Mendy Klein’s son, said in the video he would literally drop anything he’s working on to be there for the school or on behalf of the school.
“That’s how important it is to him,” Klein said of Soclof.
Malcmacher said, “Nothing gets built in this city without Mr. Ivan Soclof. He is the builder of Torah in this city.”
Stephen H. Hoffman, president emeritus of the Federation, also appeared in the video, and said, “It’s pretty hard to say no to Ivan. As a result, we have the academy and all the other buildings he has renovated.”
Marilyn Soclof said of her husband in the video, “My mother lovingly called him a bulldog, because when he was challenged with something, he took it as a mission and he finished it to the end.”
Ivan Soclof said of his wife in the video, “My wife has always been supportive of the things I do.”
Rudin-Luria said, “I hope that when they look around the Hebrew Academy of Cleveland or the Cleveland Jewish community that Cleveland wouldn’t be what it is today without Ivan Soclof.”
The Hebrew Academy boys choir and singer Shulem Lemmer performed during the program.
Watch the Hebrew Academy of Cleveland’s 80th Scholarship Tribute Gala.