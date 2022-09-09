Dayan Gross’ first few months serving as the Maltz Museum’s new director of development have been “exciting,” he told the Cleveland Jewish News.
Gross took on the role July 15 after serving as assistant to the president and CEO at the International Fellowship of Christians and Jews. He has held roles in Jewish community relations, development and planning since 1992. A member of Green Road Synagogue in Beachwood, Gross said the Beachwood museum’s devotion to “building bridges of understanding by sharing our Jewish heritage through the lens of the American experience” is important to him, just as programming like the Stop the Hate essay contest shows that it is “rooted in respect for all humanity.”
“These two values of exploring our Jewish heritage and a commitment to anti-bias education are important to me on many levels,” Gross said. “We want to have members of the Jewish community who understand where we came from, who we are as a Jewish people, and to share our story as an immigrant community with others.”
As a self-proclaimed “proud and active member of the Jewish community” and one who is committed to social justice causes, all of what the Maltz Museum does spoke to Gross on a personal and professional level, he said.
“To be able to work with others who share a passion for Northeast Ohio and a commitment to our mission has been inspiring and empowering, and it feels like an honor to be able to serve the community,” Gross said.
In the role, Gross said he’s been most focused on positioning the museum for growth within Northeast Ohio, working to identify new opportunities for partnerships throughout the region. One of those projects is “This Light of Ours: Activist Photographs of the Civil Rights Movement,” which launches on Oct. 26.
“This exhibition invites visitors to step into the heart of the Deep South during the 1960s and the Freedom Summer, when ordinary citizens risked everything to change the nation,” Gross explained.
Another partnership has been with the USC Shoah Foundation to preserve Holocaust memories through technological advances, ensuring visitors will always be able to hear personal stories of survival and ask questions about the past. One of those stories is that of local survivor Stanley Bernath, whose story has been recorded as an interactive biography. The museum is also beta-testing another interactive biography exhibit with Reverend Dr. Otis Moss, Jr.
“As I look forward in order to make this type of top-shelf programming possible, I plan to utilize my local knowledge and skill-set to create strategic and new partnerships with the community, civic and business leaders and institutions to enable the museum to better serve the community,” Gross said.
As he continues in the role, Gross said a key idea for the future of the museum is embracing its role as a convener for the community around its mission. This puts people – whether that’s the community, their staff or leadership – at the center of everything they do. In doing so, the museum can expand its reach and deepen relationships across the community, he explained.
“We can move beyond excellent programming to creating the environment for even deeper participation, repeat engagement, and the feeling of community,” Gross said. “We do this to some extent already but connecting with each other is one of the fundamental challenges of our generation, so this is a long-term effort. As long as we can stay focused on this, we’re going to keep attracting highly capable people who share the same goal and want to work to make it a reality.”