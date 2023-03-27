Seven students from Gross Schechter Day School’s seventh-grade class received awards at the Northeast Ohio Science and Engineering Fair March 16 at Cleveland State University in downtown Cleveland.
The fair was the culmination of nearly five months of hard work and research under the tutelage of middle school science teacher Nicole Glavocich in her first year at Gross Schechter in Pepper Pike, according to a March 21 news release.
“The students chose an area they were interested in and developed their project from there,” Glavocich said in the release. “Though I advised them during their research, the experiment and data was all done on their own. I couldn’t be more proud of the class and their accomplishments.”
After qualifying for NEOSEF earlier in the month when their projects were judged by science professionals, the students joined over 600 students from more than 80 schools to present at the fair in a variety of fields, including chemistry and behavioral science.
All seven students who participated received an honor for their projects, and Gross Schechter received seven additional individual awards from Cleveland Clinic and NEOSEF.
“Working closely with innovative science teacher Nicole Glavocich, Gross Schechter students seek knowledge and solutions to real world questions,” Head of School Ginny Galili said in the release. “They learn to utilize an analytical lens and scientific methods. It is no exaggeration to say that an astounding number of awards in a wide variety of fields of study were earned by Gross Schechter Day School’s seventh grade class this year.”
Lyla Levin received a first-place award in behavioral science. Second place was awarded to Isabella Bodzin and Aria Risling, both in behavioral science. In third-place awards were given to Shay-lee Hameiri in chemistry and Miriam Shapiro in behavioral science. Honorable mentions went to Dalia Epstein in chemistry and Avery Milota in biology.
“It was amazing to see that an all-girls class from a Jewish school was able to bring home so many honors,” Lyla said in the release. “We were so proud to represent the school and the community in such a positive way.”
Special awards were given as Isabella received honors from Cleveland Clinic’s department of psychiatry and psychology; Dalia received the Cleveland Chemical Society Award; Lyla received two Cleveland Clinic honors from the department of Neuroscience and the Dr. Michael G. McKee Award for Mind-Body Medicine; and Aria received an honor from Cleveland Clinic’s department of psychiatry and psychology and the NEOSEF Board of Directors Award.
“The process was really nerve racking, but in the end the hard work was all worth it,” Aria said in the release.