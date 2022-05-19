Over 450 people braved the cool weather and rain to celebrate Lag b’Omer at the inaugural Gross Schechter Day School “Ignite the Night” festival on May 18 at the school in Pepper Pike.
Amid the rainy day, the bonfire persisted.
CJN Photo / Becky Raspe
Festivities included the traditional Israeli celebration in the school’s parking lot, a large bonfire, an Israeli shuk with various local vendors selling items ranging from jewelry, Judaica, art, household items and Israeli goods, an auction, carnival food, marshmallow roasting, games, face painting and balloon animals by Flower Crown, a Kona Ice truck and two sets by American rapper Ami Matan Even-Esh, known professionally as Kosha Dillz.
American rapper Rami Matan Even-Esh, known professionally as Kosha Dillz, performs for attendees of Gross Schechter Day School’s inaugural Ignite the Night Lag b’Omer event on May 18.
CJN Photo / Becky Raspe
Kosha Dillz also visited Gross Schechter students earlier in the day and gave them a crash course in rapping. He recently performed at South by Southwest and Coachella, and was featured in Rolling Stone. His most recent release, “Nobody Cares Except You,” came out in 2020 and is available to stream online.
Food was provided by Arova. DJ entertainment was through Burning River Entertainment Group.
Sara Zimmerman, with Marc, 7, and Bradley, 5
Dana and Jacob Attias, and Levi, 3
Children roast marshmallows as part of the celebration.
Raif Even, 3, roasts a marshmallow.
Maya Greller, Julian Landes, Hannah Plotkin and Devorah Kraut
Gabriel Baker and Hadass Galili
Attendees could also bid on auction items.
Arova staff and Gross Schechter students interface with attendees for catering.
Tracey Bortz, director of early childhood education at Gross Schechter Day School, and Janna Dorfman, director of admissions at the school
Neil and Gabriel Steinberg
Gross Schechter Day School fourth grader Lielle Greller makes cotton candy for attendees.
Rakefet Landes hands out marshmallows to attendees.
Children were able to get balloon animals and toys at the event.
Noam Gonik, 11, poses with his bow-and-arrow balloon creation.
The Cleveland Jewish News was a media partner of the event.