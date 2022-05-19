DSC04882.JPG

Children roast marshmallows as part of the celebration.

 CJN Photo / Becky Raspe

Over 450 people braved the cool weather and rain to celebrate Lag b’Omer at the inaugural Gross Schechter Day School “Ignite the Night” festival on May 18 at the school in Pepper Pike.

DSC04879.JPG

Amid the rainy day, the bonfire persisted.

Festivities included the traditional Israeli celebration in the school’s parking lot, a large bonfire, an Israeli shuk with various local vendors selling items ranging from jewelry, Judaica, art, household items and Israeli goods, an auction, carnival food, marshmallow roasting, games, face painting and balloon animals by Flower Crown, a Kona Ice truck and two sets by American rapper Ami Matan Even-Esh, known professionally as Kosha Dillz.

DSC04861.JPG

American rapper Rami Matan Even-Esh, known professionally as Kosha Dillz, performs for attendees of Gross Schechter Day School’s inaugural Ignite the Night Lag b’Omer event on May 18.

Kosha Dillz also visited Gross Schechter students earlier in the day and gave them a crash course in rapping. He recently performed at South by Southwest and Coachella, and was featured in Rolling Stone. His most recent release, “Nobody Cares Except You,” came out in 2020 and is available to stream online.

Food was provided by Arova. DJ entertainment was through Burning River Entertainment Group.

Gross Schechter celebrates Lag b’Omer

1 of 22

The Cleveland Jewish News was a media partner of the event.

How do you feel about this article?

Choose from the options below.

2
0
1
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you