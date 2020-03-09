Gross Schechter Day School in Pepper Pike has closed its infant care center for three days beginning March 9 due to staff illness.
“We’ve closed the infant care center because we want our infant care center to be well,” Randy Boroff, head of school, told the Cleveland Jewish News March 9. He said the center tends to have about 13 infants a day.
He said he has encouraged staff to remain home if they don’t feel well, and when he learned on March 8 that staff at the program would not be in on March 9, he decided to cancel the program. He reached out to parents with personal phone calls calls on March 8.
On March 9, he made the decision to extend the closing for two more days, following up with a text message.
Gross Schechter has an annual eighth grade trip to Israel planned for April, which Boroff said the tour company is “monitoring carefully.”