The sixth-grade “compassion crew” at Gross Schechter Day School in Pepper Pike demonstrated the meaning of tikkun olam, or repairing the world, Jan. 21 when they presented Michelle Polinko from the American Red Cross of Northern Ohio a check for $1,000 for the victims of the western Kentucky tornadoes.
The class has seven girls: Isabella Bodzin, Dalia Epstein, Emma Ginsberg, Lyla Levin, Avery Milota, Aria Risling and Miriam Shapiro. They became known as the “compassion crew” when they were in fourth grade under the tutelage of teacher Donell Newman, who started each day with a morning meeting about social-emotional topics.
A lesson about the meaning of compassion led to a conversation about the impact of Hurricane Dorian. Upon reading articles about the damage and suffering in the Bahamas in 2019, they took up the charge to help victims and began investigating what they might need and how to best fulfill those needs.
The students petitioned the school to have a bake sale – which isn’t easy at a school that observes the laws of kashrut. Everything needed to be baked at the school and all ingredients had to be approved. With the help of Pearlina Bodzin, one of the student’s grandmothers, and other volunteers, they baked enough treats to raise $900.
And, under the guidance of their adviser, Laurie Gross-Kammer, the students collected over 100 pounds of candy to donate to the Ronald McDonald House.
Most recently, they decided to help the victims of the collection of tornadoes that caused catastrophic damage in western Kentucky. This time, they wanted to move quickly to get money into the right hands, so they brought donation buckets to the morning drop-off line and raised $1,000 in three days.