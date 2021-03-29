Gross Schechter Day School in Pepper Pike’s seventh-grade students won the following awards at the 67th Annual Northeastern Ohio Science and Engineering Fair:
- Anna Belle Shapiro - Biology, second place; Cleveland Clinic Genomic Medicine Institute Award
- Evan Sussman - Engineering, second place. Cuyahoga Valley Space Society, honorable mention; ASM International, honorable mention; Parker Hannifin Corporation, honorable mention
- Maksim Abramov - Health and medicine, third place. Cleveland Clinic Dr. Mike McKee Award, Mind Body Medicine; Cleveland Clinic Dr. SP Eng Memorial Award, Department of Cardiovascular Metabolic Science
- Ava Gross - Biology, third place
- Gavi Lappen - Engineering, third place. Cuyahoga Valley Space, Society, honorable mention
- Michelle Linetsky - Engineering, third place. Cuyahoga Valley Space Society, honorable mention
- Zach Smith - Physics, honorable mention