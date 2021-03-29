Gross Schechter Day School science

Gross Schechter Day School seventh graders placed in the 67th Annual Northeastern Ohio Science and Engineering Fair. Representing the school: Front row, from left, Evan Sussman, Michelle Linetsky, Ava Gross, Anna Belle Shapiro and teacher Matt Norton. Back row, from left, Gavi Lappen, Head of School Randy Boroff, Zach Smith and Maksim Abramov.

 Submitted photo

Gross Schechter Day School in Pepper Pike’s seventh-grade students won the following awards at the 67th Annual Northeastern Ohio Science and Engineering Fair:

  • Anna Belle Shapiro - Biology, second place; Cleveland Clinic Genomic Medicine Institute Award
  • Evan Sussman - Engineering, second place. Cuyahoga Valley Space Society, honorable mention; ASM International, honorable mention; Parker Hannifin Corporation, honorable mention
  • Maksim Abramov - Health and medicine, third place. Cleveland Clinic Dr. Mike McKee Award, Mind Body Medicine; Cleveland Clinic Dr. SP Eng Memorial Award, Department of Cardiovascular Metabolic Science
  • Ava Gross - Biology, third place
  • Gavi Lappen - Engineering, third place. Cuyahoga Valley Space, Society, honorable mention
  • Michelle Linetsky - Engineering, third place. Cuyahoga Valley Space Society, honorable mention
  • Zach Smith - Physics, honorable mention

