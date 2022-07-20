Gross Schechter Day School held its annual graduation ceremony the morning of June 9 for the class of 2022. The ceremony included musical performances, reflections on the graduates’ time at the Pepper Pike school and a keynote speech from Jamie Marderstein, a 2018 Gross Schechter graduate, according to a news release.
Six graduates received awards at the ceremony:
• Ava Gross was awarded the Alec Joshua Feldman Creative Writing Award
• Anna Belle Shapiro was awarded the Lee Schneider Tikkun Olam Award for her participation in tikkun olam activities and volunteer work
• Evan Sussman was awarded the Torah Award for his hard work, passion for learning and grade-point average, the highest of the graduating class
• Zachary Smith was awarded the Avodah Award for showing his commitment to Jewish living through tefillah, youth groups, classes and other interactions
• Maksim Abramov was awarded the Gemilut Hasadim Award for his acts of loving kindness and responsibility
• Gavriel Lappen was awarded the Coleman Brosilow Award for being an “exemplary student” and will return to deliver d’var Torah at next year’s board of directors annual meeting.