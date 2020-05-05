Gross Schechter Day School faculty and students celebrated Yom Ha’atzmaut, Israel’s 72nd birthday, with a neaqrly 60-vehicle parade and 100 people participated in its parking lot in Pepper Pike. There were horns beeping, celebratory signs, Israeli music and blue and white everywhere.
“My favorite part of the parade was getting to see my teachers in person,” first-grade student Vivian Goldstein said in a news release.
She said it was difficult not to give her teachers hugs and that she’s ready to go back to school.
“Nobody was ho-hum about this event,” Headmaster of School Randy Boroff said in the release
Leading up to the parade, parents received an email with Israel-related activities, including art projects, Zoom celebrations and an optional Israeli cooking session.
“Was that good for the soul or what?” said Janna Dorfman, parent and director of admissions.