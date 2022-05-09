Gross Schechter Day School will hold an inaugural Ignite the Night event May 18 to mark Lag b’Omer with a traditional Israeli celebration in the school parking lot, including a large bonfire, Israeli shuk with various local vendors and a musical performance by Kosha Dillz.
“This is our inaugural event, but we’re really looking to see if this can become an annual celebration at Gross Schechter Day School, bringing people back on our property, onto our lot in another version of an outdoor celebration,” Kimberly Levin, Gross Schechter’s event and special projects director, told the Cleveland Jewish News April 29.
The school has been hosting more in-person events this year with the school community which have received good turnout with proper safety precautions in place, and Levin said this celebration is a way to reach out to and bring together the broader community.
While students have celebrated Lag b’Omer during the school day with color wars in past years, this year’s celebration will be open for the whole family community-wide.
“This year we plan to have sort of a traditional Israeli Lag b’Omer celebration,” Renee Greller, director of development at Gross Schechter, told the CJN April 29. “We’re going to have a large bonfire. We’re going to have an Israeli shuk market where we are going to have verious vendors selling their goods.”
She said there will be food for purchase from Arova, and the “piece de resistance” of the night will be a performance by Jewish rap sensation Kosha Dillz, an artist from New York City who most recently has performed at South by Southwest and Coachella, and was featured in a Rolling Stones article. For the children, Flower Clown will make balloon animals and face painting.
“Kosha Dillz is actually going to be working with our Gross Schechter students that day on a rap course 101,” said Greller, a resident of Beachwood and member of B’nai Jeshurun Congregation in Pepper Pike. “And some of those kids will perform with him that evening.”
The shuk will include local vendors selling Swarovski crystal necklances, Judaica art, kitchen scrubs, and Israeli goods like spices, candy and jewelry.
“We know our Schechter family wants to be together, but we have always loved hosting the greater community on our property,” said Levin, a Chagrin Falls resident and member of B’nai Jeshurun. “So one of the true fun and exciting aspects of this event is to bring everyone back.”